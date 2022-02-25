हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad relish Kerala food date, unseen pics go viral!

Saba Azad dated Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah for the longest and the two were in a live-in relationship. 

Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad relish Kerala food date, unseen pics go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and actress-singer Saba Azad's dating rumours are doing the rounds these days. Ever since their first spotting together at a plush Mumbai eatery, the duo has been clicked on multiple occasions. 

Recently, pictures of Hrithik and Saba enjoying Kerala cuisines on a Sunday date surfaced online. The owner of the restaurant shared the photos thanking the stars for visiting the place and enjoying authentic Kerala dishes. Take a look: 

On one of the posts, Saba Azad also replied saying: You guys made our Sunday, bless you 

A few days back, Hrithik was spotted exiting Mizu restaurant in Mumbai with a mystery girl who was later identified as actress-singer Saba Azad. Paps clicked them together as they were seen holding hands evading the shutterbugs. 

Well, what followed was a huge round of speculation flooding social media on Hrithik and Saba's dating rumours. Neither Hrithik nor Saba Azad has reacted to the rumours and made any announcement as yet.

For the unversed, Saba Azad dated Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah for the longest and the two were in a live-in relationship. 

Saba made her debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' and was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem. She featured in 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Saba was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq' which was released in 2021. 

 

