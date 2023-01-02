Hrithik Roshan breaks internet as he shows off chiselled body, flaunts washboard abs in his first PIC of 2023

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan is one such actor who never fails to amaze his fans. As we entered New Year 2023, Hrithik Roshan’s first post of the year took the internet by storm. Yes, you heard it right! In his latest pictures, Hrithik showed his chiseled body and flaunted his washboard abs.

Fans of the actor were in awe of the picture and praised him for maintaining this body at the age of body. They also showered their admiration for the ‘Dhoom’ actor in the comments section. “It took a sculptor to make that,” commented one user. “Truly Inspiring always,” added another user with fire emojis. “alright then, motivated enough,” added a third user. “Greek God for reason,” added a fourth user.

See the pic shared by Hrithik Roshan that shook the internet

Hrithik Roshan is known for maintaining a high level of fitness and is often praised for his physique even at the age of 48. He recently returned after vacationing with girlfriend Saba Azad and his kids Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan at a snowy destination. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand`s next aerial action thriller film `Fighter` opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024. Talking about Saba`s work front, she will be next seen in the film `Songs of Paradise` alongside Soni Razdan.