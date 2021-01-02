हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan croons ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ at New Year bash, video goes viral! Watch

 In an new video that is going viral, Hrithik is not just dancing but also crooning his song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ from the 2000 blockbuster ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’.


Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@MikaSingh

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan is a man of multiple talents. The actor swoons his audiences with his acting as well as dancing skills. In an new video that is going viral, Hrithik is not just dancing but also crooning his song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ from the 2000 blockbuster ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’.

Ringing in New Year 2021 with singer Mika Singh, Hrithik can be seen singing and dancing to his famous song, while Mika plays the music on guitar and joins the actor in singing. Captioning the video, Mika tweeted, “Had a wonderful party with bro @hrithikroshan @ItsZayedKhan and @rakesh_roshan9. Thank you KukuBawa Saab and @rakesh_roshan9 for throwing such an amazing party. Wishing you all a Happy New Year. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. Goodbye 2020, Welcome 2021!”

Take a look at Hrithik’s viral video:

 

Mika also posted pictures with the ‘Krrish’ actor from the New Year party. He wrote, “Bringing in the New year with my bro @iHrithik. Stay tuned on my Instagram to see more!”

 

On December 23, 2020, Hrithik went to watch Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ at a cinema hall with his sons and ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The actor had also taken to social media to pen an appreciation post for Gal and the makers after watching the movie.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in ‘War’ and ‘Super 30’. The actor will feature in his superhero franchise 'Krrish 4'. 

