Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot responds to Hrithik Roshan - Deets inside

Hrithik had watched the movie in theatres on December 23 along with his sons and ex-wife Sussanne Khan. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/hrithikroshan

New Delhi: Gal Gadot tweeted her gratitude for Hrithik Roshan for watching her recently released ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. Hrithik had watched the movie in theatres on December 23 along with his sons and ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The actor had then tweeted about his ‘exhilarating’ experience.

Replying to Hrithik’s tweet, Gal wrote, "So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday". 

Taking to Twitter, Hrithik had called Gal the “perfect Wonder Woman”. He tweeted, “Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN .

And congratulations to the entire team!”

 

Meanwhile, Gal took to Instagram to share stills from the movie and signed off the post as Diana (her character). The ‘Wonder Woman’ actress wrote, “Home… This world is so fragile yet so resilient, it survived and florished through the toughest battles and the hardesr times. All we need is hope, love and to relay on one anthoer and there is nothing we cannot overcome. #Goals With love, Diana.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diana Prince (@gal_gadot)

 

Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ hit the theatres in India on December 24, 2020. The movie also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright in prominent roles. It is a sequel to 2017's blockbuster ‘Wonder Woman’. 

