Hrithik Roshan drops emotional post for mom Pinkie Roshan on 68th birthday

Alongside the sweet note, Hrithik posted a throwback picture of him sharing smiles with his mother.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Hrithik Roshan, who has been busy filming for 'Vikram Vedha' in the UAE, took some time out of his busy schedule and penned down a heartfelt note for his mother Pinkie Roshan on her birthday. The Bollywood superstar expressed his wish to be born as her son in every life. 

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a cute photo with his mom Pinkie and wrote, "I mean , what are the chances ! The sun and the moon , the fox and the peacock , all came out this morning on my mother`s birthday to meet me . Ain`t I the luckiest ! Luckiest to be born as your son. I think that`s what they were there to tell me." 

"And luckier still to have watched and learnt from your journey mama. Know that we are soulmates. And we shall be together in every life. I love you . More than words or hugs can ever say. Happy 68th little girl," he added.

Alongside the sweet note, Hrithik posted a throwback picture of him sharing smiles with his mother.

Earlier in the day, Pinkie's husband and director Rakesh Roshan wished the former on social media.

"Pinkie wishing you the biggest slice of happiness today. Happy Birthday! Lots of love," he wrote on Instagram. 

