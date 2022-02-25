हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan drops first shout out to rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, DO NOT MISS

Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad and his musical partner Imaad Shah and showed his support to their concert.

Hrithik Roshan drops first shout out to rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, DO NOT MISS
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has been grabbing headlines lately for his rumoured affair with actor-singer Saba Azad. The 'War' actor has been spotted with Saba walking hand-in-hand after their dinner dates in Mumbai several times, that led to speculations about them dating each other. 

In fact, Saba recently made it to the family picture of the Roshans as Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a picture from their family lunch. In fact, earlier today, new unseen pictures from their family lunch have surfaced on social media and are going viral. In the pics, Hrithik and Saba were seen twinning in white and they relished Kerala food at their perfect lunch date. 

On Friday, the B-Town's Greek God of Bollywood has given a shoutout to his rumoured ladylove ahead of her gig in his first post for her. Taking to his Instagram stories, Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad along with Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah. For the unversed, these two have a band called Madboy/Mink. This is an electro-funk band and Saba and Imaad keep performing.

Saba Azad

A week back, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan had given a shout-out to Saba and her band and today Hrithik too did the same. Sharing their picture, the actor wrote, 'Kill it you guys'. 

Hrithik Roshan

Later, these two were spotted together several times. In fact, recently Saba even made it to the family picture of the Roshans as Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a picture from their family lunch. But today, the Greek God of Bollywood has given a shoutout to his rumoured ladylove ahead of her gig in his first post for her. 

Taking to his Instagram stories, Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad along with Naseeruddin Shah’s son Imaad Shah. For the unversed, these two have a band called Madboy/Mink. This is an electro-funk band and Saba and Imaad keep performing. 

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan and has sons Hrehaan and Hridaan with her. Even after their divorce in 2014, they continue to be friendly and are often spotted at each other’s family gatherings. Sussanne, a noted interior designer, is rumoured to be dating actor Arslan Goni.

 

