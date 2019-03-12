Hrithik Roshan enjoys movie time with Sussanne Khan and kids—See pics

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan was recently spotted at a multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai and no, he was not alone. The desi Greek God enjoyed his movie time date with kids Hrehaan, Hridhaan and former wife Sussanne Khan.

The shutterbugs clicked them coming out from the cinema hall and fans gathered around the star for selfies. The actor looked dapper in his casual wear and even obliged for photo-op. Check out their pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Earlier this year, Hrithik celebrated his birthday with Sussanne and close friends Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl among others. Both Hrithik and Sussanne have maintained cordial relations with each other and continue to hang out together with their kids post-divorce.

On the work front, Hrithik is currently busy with 'Super 30' where he plays the role of a teacher. This is the first time fans will see him play such a character on-screen. Besides, he also has a film with Tiger Shroff where a dance-off between the two can be expected.

The dance drama is backed by Yash Raj Films and is directed by Siddharth Anand of 'Salaam Namaste' fame.