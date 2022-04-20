Hrithik Roshan holidays with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan in Los Angeles, see photo

NEW DELHI: Actor Hrithik Roshan is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. The actor has been busy with his upcoming action-thriller film 'Vikram Vedha'. The actor recently managed to scoop some time out of his busy life and jetted off to Los Angeles with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

On Wednesday, a picture emerged from Hrithik's vacation with his kids on social media. Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani shared a picture that showed his family and Hrithik's family posing together.

Ritesh Sidhwani took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share the picture, and captioned it, "Meet #thegangofla with @dollysidhwani #girlinthegang #morefunlessdrama." His wife Dolly Sidhwani reposted it on her Instagram Stories, adding a Los Angeles sticker. The photograph showed Hrithik on the far left holding his younger son Hridaan, while his elder son Hrehaan stood next to his brother. Ritesh and Dolly's sons were also in the picture.

Fans showered love on the post, with one writing, "That's such a cool gang, cooolest people." Another commented, "Lovely." A third one wrote, "Happy family." The photo also started doing rounds on social media, where a fan referred to Hrithik's two sons, whom he shares with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, as "Junior Hrithiks."

Meanwhile, a fan asked if Hrithik holidaying with Ritesh means they could be collaborating on a project together. "Rules...a possible reunion with excel??...can we hope??....pls say yaar!!!" the fan wrote.

Notably, the photo was also liked by Arslan Goni, who is the rumoured boyfriend of Sussanne Khan, the former wife of Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have been divorced for a long time now but the ex-couple have always been cordial with each other. Recently, Hrithik, Sussanne, Arslan and the actor's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad were seen partying together under one roof in Goa. Pictures from their Goa bash had gone viral on the internet.

Speaking of Ritesh, he is te co-founder of production house Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar. Hrithik last worked with the production house when he starred alongside Farhan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin in the 2011 released 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

Hrithik, who was last seen in 'War' in 2019, will be next seen in 'Vikram Vedha'. The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, will hit the theatres on September 30. Hrithik will also be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023.

Live TV