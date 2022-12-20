topStoriesenglish
Hrithik Roshan jets off for vacation with girlfriend Saba Azad and sons Hrehaan and Hridaan- Watch

Hrithik Roshan and his gf Saba Azad were papped at the airport as they headed off to an unknown location with Hrithik’s sons Hrehaan and Hridaan for Christmas holidays.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 11:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Hrithik Roshan jets off for vacation with girlfriend Saba Azad and sons Hrehaan and Hridaan- Watch

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad always stay in the limelight, no matter what! On Tuesday, the power couple were papped at the airport as they headed off to an unknown location with Hrithik’s sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan for Christmas holidays. 

Hrithik was wearing a black t-shirt and beige pants which he paired up with an olive-green jacket and a cap. Saba was wearing neon green co-ords. Both the children, Hrehaan and Hredaan were dressed in black casuals.  

See the video here 

Recently, Hrithik also wished ex-wife Sussanne’s boyfriend Arslan Goni on birthday yesterday through his Instagram stories.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan married in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). However, they announced their divorce in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently filming ‘Fighter’, India’s first aerial action film in Assam and one of the most anticipated films that marks his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone. He was recently seen in an action thriller film `Vikram Vedha` alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Helmed by the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri, the film received positive feedback from the audience. It is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Saba Azad, on the other hand, recently wrapped the second season of the series ‘Rocket Boys’.  

