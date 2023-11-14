Hrithik Roshan Posts Heartwarming PICS Diwali Celebration With Girlfriend Saba Azad And Family - Check Here

New Delhi: It's that time of the year which brings families together. Actor Hrithik Roshan also celebrated Diwali with his family and girlfriend Saba Azad. Taking to instragram, the actor gave a glimpse of the celebration. He shared a string of pictures from his Diwali celebration with his family.

Adding more warmth to the celebration was Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad who also joined the celebration. In romantic moment, the images captured Hrithik holding hands with Saba as they sit on a staircase while his whole family stood behind them. Hrithik wore an all-black outfit while Saba opted for a green and red lehenga.

In the picture, Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, and other family members can be seen. Roshan's family also posed on the rooftop of their home. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy Diwali beautiful people." This created a stir on the internet and fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Happy Diwali Sir. Thank You For Ur Diwali Gift.. For Cameo." Another user commented, "Awaiting movie krish 4 "

Recently, Hrithik shared a string of pictures from his sister Pashmina Roshan's birthday bash. In a light-hearted manner, Hrithik captioned, "Of gangsters and molls and gumshoes and mafia dons last night was a vintage lark! Happy birthday Pash." In the pictures, Hrithik could be seen posing with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his uncle Rajesh Roshan.

A while back, Hrithik also shared a happy group picture in which Pashmina could be seen donning a peach satin dress. Meanwhile, Hrithik recently made an appearance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' as Kabir. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he also has 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR in his kitty.