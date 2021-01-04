Hrithik Roshan reveals he's working on new project, says 'back on set'

New Delhi: Bollywood`s star Hrithik Roshan during late hours on Sunday revealed that he is back on the sets after months-long hiatus.

The 46-year-old actor shared the detail with his fans through an Instagram post which he complimented with an alluring picture of himself.

"Back on set," Roshan wrote in the caption, without sharing much about the project that he is working on.

The picture sees the `Krrish,` actor donning an intense look and wearing a black coloured T-shirt underneath a grey coloured coat.

Earlier on Saturday, the superstar was seen clicking selfies and capturing videos through a drone camera. Hrithik posted a video on Instagram of the drone footage featuring himself and his friends lying on grass while flying a drone, which also features a camera.

On the work front, He was last seen in blockbuster hit `War,` alongside actors Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.