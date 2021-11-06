हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan shakes a leg with mother Pinky Roshan on Diwali in viral video! - Watch

In a viral video, actor Hrithik Roshan enjoys Diwali with his mother Pinky as the duo groove to 80s songs together.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated Diwali, this year, with his family and shared adorable pictures of him posing with his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan and his extended family.

On Friday (November 5) night, the 'Dhoom 2' actor's mother took to Instagram to share a video of him and her dancing to the popular 80s song 'Aap Jaisa Koi Meri Zindagi Mein Aae' from the movie Qurbaani. 

While Pinky looked stunning a peach sharara, Hrithik looked handsome in a kurta and grooved to the song with mommy dearest.

Later, director Rakesh Roshan and Pinky were seen bursting firecrackers in the spirit of Diwali.

Take a look at Hrithik's celebration with his mother:

 

Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan celebrated Diwali this year with his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan and uncle Rajesh Roshan's family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Krrish 4'. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, 'Krrish' is a sequel to the 2003 movie 'Koi...Mil Gaya'.

On Dussehra, he had begun shooting for 'Vikram Vedha' directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. It is a remake of a Tamil film directed by the same director.

He will also be seen in the much-awaited film 'Fighter', co-starring opposite Deepika Padukone. The film, which is touted as India's first aerial action franchise, is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

