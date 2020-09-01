हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ganesh chaturthi 2020

Hrithik Roshan shares glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with family



Hrithik Roshan shares glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with family
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday shared glimpses of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with family this year.

In a video Hrithik uploaded on Instagram, we can see his former wife Sussanne Khan, sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinky Roshan and sister Sunaina, performing Ganpati puja.

"Ganpati festival always brings back my childhood. Perhaps all our festivals are centered around making the child in us feel comforted , united, surrounded by friends and family showering love upon you for no specific reason. Atleast that's what it always was about for me . More than religion , it was about love . Ganpati especially has to be my dearest of them all . Haha as a child I really felt that he listened to me. Still do," the actor wrote as caption.

Hrithik has been spending the time amid pandemic with Sussanne, who temporarily moved in with him to take care of their sons.

 

ganesh chaturthi 2020
