Hrithik Roshan spotted at bone marrow transplant clinic in Mumbai, here's what we know

NEW DELHI: Apart from his dashing look and physical appearance of a Greek God, Hrithik Roshan is a bonafide fitness freak and this is no big secret. The actor, who made his debut with 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', has only aged backward and always given younger actors a run for their money. His social media account is filled with workout regimes, and photos showing his ripped muscles and toned abs. While he continues to make his fans drool over him, he recently left them surprised after he was captured by the paparazzi outside a hospital in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan was clicked outside a Mumbai hospital on January 12. As per TOI, the actor had been to a bone marrow transplant clinic for a check-up. He was clad in a casual t-shirt and pants along with a hoodie and a cap.

For the unversed, Hrithik underwent a successful brain surgery to remove a two-month-old blood clot, after he had suffered head injuries while shooting for his 2014 release 'Bang Bang'.

(Hrithik Roshan spotted outside bone-marrow transplant clinic in Mumbai, pic courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Last seen in 'Vedha Vikram', Hrithik is currently filming for Siddharth Anand’s directorial film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The action-thriller is slated for release on January 25, 2024. The film will show both Hrithik and Deepika as Air Force pilots. The film will also feature Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles.