Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan Get Massively Trolled For Partying Together With Their Partners; 'Shame On Them'

Mumbai: Bollywood’s former power couple, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, have once again become the centre of online discussion, but this time for all the wrong reasons. Despite their divorce, the duo continues to set an example of maintaining a cordial relationship, especially for the sake of their children. However, their recent outing together, where they partied alongside their respective partners, Hrithik with Saba Azad and Sussanne with Arslan Goni, has drawn massive criticism online.

Sussanne recently shared pictures and videos from a party on her Instagram, showing the two ex-spouses having a good time with their partners. While their friends and some fans praised their maturity, a section of netizens criticized the dynamic, calling it “unconventional” and “inappropriate.”

Trolls took to the comment section to express their disapproval, with remarks like," Shame on them for normalizing this behaviour in front of their kids". "This is not the Indian culture we grew up with.” "How can exes party together like this? It’s awkward and wrong.”

The online backlash highlights how such modern and progressive co-parenting arrangements still face judgment in a largely traditional society.

Despite the negativity, Hrithik and Sussanne remain unfazed. The two have always emphasised their decision to prioritise their children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, over personal differences. By maintaining a friendly relationship, they ensure their kids grow up in a supportive and loving environment, free from the bitterness that often accompanies divorce.

What sets Hrithik and Sussanne apart is their ability to extend this understanding to their respective partners. Saba Azad, Hrithik’s girlfriend, and Arslan Goni, Sussanne’s partner, have often been seen accompanying the family at outings and vacations, reflecting an evolved approach to relationships.

This unique bond has often been praised by their close friends in the industry. However, for some netizens, the idea of exes being friends, let alone partying together with their new partners, is hard to digest.

While many criticised their actions, others came to their defence, calling their behaviour a testament to their maturity.