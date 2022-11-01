Hrithik Roshan wishes ladylove Saba Azad on her birthday - Check her upcoming movies!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Saba Azad is a multi-talented star who can act, write, and sing. The actress-singer's birthday is today, and she is currently enjoying the success of the critically acclaimed web series Rocket Boys, which has also given a significant boost to her acting career, with several interesting projects lined up for her. She is occupied with back-to-back work and has multiple releases on her way.

The actress is getting ready to begin filming for Rocket Boys Season 2 and will also wrap up promotions for the show. She has also wrapped on her film, Minimum. She has also shot a film called 'Song of Paradise,' which was written by Danish Renzu. She took to her social media and announced the wrap of this film. Here is the post shared by the actress:

The actress is also a member of a band Madboy Mink. Her rumoured boyfriend, Hrithik Roshan, recently took to his social media to share a picture wishing Saba on her birthday. Here is the post shared by the star:

Meanwhile, apart from season 2 of the critically acclaimed series 'Rocket Boys 2' and the short film 'Song of Paradise', she will also be seen in the film titled 'Minimum,' where she will be seen in a new avatar.