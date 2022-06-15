NEW DELHI: Hrithik Roshan's former wife and interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan is wearing her hearts on her sleeves. She often makes her presence felt on social media and keeps her fans updates with her day-t0-update. Sussanne is currently on a vacation with her boyfriend Arslan Goni and the couple is spending some quality time together in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Sussanne shared a picture with Arslan on her Instagram Stories. The interior designer shared a selfie with Arslan from Melrose Avenue, California. Sussanne was seen wearing a purple coloured top and completed the look with a brown sling bag while Arslan wore a black t-shirt. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories she wrote, "Summer of 2022."

Take a look at Sussanne Khan’s pic with Arslan Goni from their Los Angeles vacation:

For the unversed, Sussanne made her relationship with Arslan official in April this year. The duo was spotted arriving hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport and smilingly posed for the shutterbugs. While they have not officially released a statement on their relationship, their social media PDAs, dinner dates and outings speak volumes about their love affair.

It is to be noted that Sussanne and Arslan have also been spotted hanging out with her former husband and superstar Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Both Sussanne and Hrithik hogged attention as they arrived with their respective partners at the 50th birthday bash of filmmaker Karan Johar.

Recently, Hrithik had shared a photo of Sussanne on his Instagram story and wrote, ‘So so proud of Sussanne! You are a superstar.’

Sussane and Hrithik Roshan, who were childhood sweethearts and got married in 2000, got divorced in 2014, after 14 years of their marriage. They continue to be friends and co-parent their two sons. The news of their separation had comeas a bolt from the blue for their fans.