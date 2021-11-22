हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Ranjan

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, father Rakesh Roshan at Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's wedding: PICS

A host of celebrities from the Hindi entertainment industry attended the wedding ceremony of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal. 

Hrithik Roshan&#039;s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, father Rakesh Roshan at Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal&#039;s wedding: PICS
Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

NEW DELHI: Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's lavish wedding on Sunday turned out to be the most star-studded wedding of the year. A bevvy of celebrities from the tinsel town marked their attendance to the wedding and joined to extend their wishes and blessings to the couple. 

Sussanne Khan, who is known to be quite close to Anushka Ranjan, was also present at the wedding ceremony. However, unlike the bachelorette party of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, where Sussanne was seen posing with her close friend and rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, this time she was spotted solo. A noted interior designer and entrepreneur, Sussanne was captured busy on her phone as she made her entry to the venue. 

Also spotted at Anushka-Aditya Seal's lavish wedding was her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. He was suited up in black with an animal-print scarf around his neck. 

Take a look at their pictures below: 

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan

Anushka Ranjan wedding

According to IANS, Aditya and Anushka were reportedly in a relationship for the last four years before the former proposed. The two have featured in many films. Anushka was a part of films like 'Wedding Pullav', and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Aditya, on the other hand, has starred in 'Tum Bin 2', 'Student Of The Year 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'. They both have also worked together on the web show 'Fittrat'.

Pictures and videos of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal exchanging garlands, pheras and others have been widely shared on social media. Anushka, who chose a lilac-coloured lehenga for her bridal look, was seen getting emotional on stage and Aditya was seen wiping her tears before they exchanged garlands.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka RanjanAnushka Ranjan weddingAnushka Ranjan Aditya Seal weddingHrithik RoshanSussanne KhanRakjesh Roshansussanne khan boyfriend
Next
Story

Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh discuss fashion trends while travelling in a private jet

Must Watch

PT58S

It's raining 'Money' on the Highway!