Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, father Rakesh Roshan at Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's wedding: PICS

NEW DELHI: Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's lavish wedding on Sunday turned out to be the most star-studded wedding of the year. A bevvy of celebrities from the tinsel town marked their attendance to the wedding and joined to extend their wishes and blessings to the couple.

Sussanne Khan, who is known to be quite close to Anushka Ranjan, was also present at the wedding ceremony. However, unlike the bachelorette party of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, where Sussanne was seen posing with her close friend and rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, this time she was spotted solo. A noted interior designer and entrepreneur, Sussanne was captured busy on her phone as she made her entry to the venue.

Also spotted at Anushka-Aditya Seal's lavish wedding was her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. He was suited up in black with an animal-print scarf around his neck.

Take a look at their pictures below:

According to IANS, Aditya and Anushka were reportedly in a relationship for the last four years before the former proposed. The two have featured in many films. Anushka was a part of films like 'Wedding Pullav', and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Aditya, on the other hand, has starred in 'Tum Bin 2', 'Student Of The Year 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'. They both have also worked together on the web show 'Fittrat'.

Pictures and videos of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal exchanging garlands, pheras and others have been widely shared on social media. Anushka, who chose a lilac-coloured lehenga for her bridal look, was seen getting emotional on stage and Aditya was seen wiping her tears before they exchanged garlands.