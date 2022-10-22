Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan goes glam desi in red, holds close to boyfriend Arslan Goni at Karishma Tanna's Diwali party - Watch

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's former wife and ace interior designer Sussanne Khan recently upped the glam quotient high in a traditional avatar. She turned up at TV actress Karishma Tanna's Diwali party in a red hot churidaar and kurta with puffed-up sleeves. But what caught fans' attention was her holding close on to her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Actor Arslan Goni looked dapper in a black kurta pyjama and the duo happily posed for the shutterbugs. Take a look at their video which was shared on social media by favourite celeb pap Viral Bhayani.

In the comments section, while some appreciated the couple, haters did try to pull them down with their nasty jibes.

Some time back, they were spotted together at singer Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis's wedding reception. The duo have been clicked on various other occasions as well but have never really publicly spoken about being in a relationship. Their social media PDA does give out a clear hint, though.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has also moved on and is currently dating Saba Azad. Sussanne and Saba have often exchanged pleasantries on social media, appreciating each other's posts.

Hrithik and Saba have been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, the two have been spotted several times at parties and dinners.