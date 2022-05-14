New Delhi: Actress-singer Saba Azad recently made headlines owing to her wonderful performance in Rocket Boys. The actress essayed the role of Pipsi, who is a liberal Parsi woman and is a lawyer by profession. The show is set in the backdrop of the 1940s and Saba garnered immense appreciation from the critics and audience alike.

Saba Azad definitely did cause a stir in the casting circle that she landed up signing the recently announced film 'Minimum' right after the release of Rocket Boys.

Talking about the how exciting the past few months have been, Saba shared, "The last few months have been electric for me as an actor - rocket boys was received beautifully by audiences and critics alike, the whole ride from being cast as Pipsy to the show coming out has been pretty overwhelming really, it’s the kinda project any actor would kill to be a part of. I signed minimum soon after rocket was released and it’s been prep time ever since because I’m acting in a language that isn’t my own it’s like being in a workshop every day with a very steep learning curve which is so exciting for me as an actor."

Saba has also been in the news lately for being spotted with none other than desi Greek god Hrithik Roshan. Speculation is rife that the two are dating, as their social media PDA is a cutesy proof of it.

Saba's talents are not just restricted to acting but she is a trained dancer and a professional singer. She has given her musical contributions to many films and a well-known name in the Indian indie music industry. Azad had also started her own electronic band Madboy/Mink with Actor - musician Imaad Shah in 2012.

On the work front, we will next see Saba in the sequel of Rocket Boys which is already shot to an extent creator Nikhil Advani had revealed. Apart from that, Minimum which was recently announced; Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni will be part of the leading cast along with Saba in the immigrant drama, which will be jointly produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films.

The shoot of the film begins in June. It will be helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla.