Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan drops compliment on his rumoured GF Saba Azad's 'Audrey Hepburn' look

New Delhi: The buzz about Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad is getting stronger day by day. It all started when the 48-year-old actor was spotted with the singer outside a restaurant. Later, Saba made an appearance at a Roshan family event as well.

Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, also seems to have cordial relations with Saba as she often comments on her posts. Now, Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan has dropped a compliment on Saba's latest post and netizens are loving the bond between the two.

On Thursday, Saba had shared a couple of pictures in a vintage look akin to British actress Audrey Hepburn. In the caption, she wrote, "I'v looked at too many vintage magazines

Some more outtakes from the day I tried and failed miserably at channelling the Hepburn!! But hey it was fun anyway :)"

Take a look at her post:

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie wrote encouraging words for her and said, "This is too cute a pic very close to Hepburn" to which Saba replied, "thank you pinkie aunty". Actress Richa Chadha also cheered Saba on as she wrote, "You didn't fail at all. This is the best Hepburn I've seen from Indian shores."

Reports suggest that Hrithik and Saba met to discuss work and were introduced to each other through a common friend.

For the unversed, Saba made her acting debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' and was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem.

Saba Azad dated Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah for the longest and the two were in a live-in relationship.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan and shares two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan with her. Even after their divorce in 2014, they continue to be friendly and are often spotted at each other’s family gatherings. Sussanne, a noted interior designer, is rumoured to be dating actor Arslan Goni.