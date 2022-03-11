Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan's rumoured beau Arslan Goni drops mushy comment on her latest post

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's former Sussanne Khan and actor Arslan Goni are said to be dating. The two have been grabbing the headlines because of her social media posts as they have been sharing updates from Turkey. It is to be noted that Arslan has finished shooting for the Turkey schedule of Ekta Kapoor's upcoming project titled 'Love Ek Tarfa'. He had been shooting in Turkey since last month and was joined in by his rumoured girlfriend Sussanne Khan recently.

On Friday, Arslan dropped two posts on Instagram announcing that his last day of shooting in the country for the upcoming project. "The last day of turkey sched #work #shooting #istanbul #whowantedsnow Picture credit @crimrinal." Sussanne was quick to react to his post and commented, "fire on ice", along with fire and smiling heart emojis.

Sussanne too shared a photo of herself from Istanbul, Turkey. She is seen wearing a grey-coloured jacket and white fur hooded jacket. Arslan too couldn't stop himself from dropping a comment under the post. He wrote, "Sussanne in wonderland.” He has also added a bunch of fire emojis to amplify it. In the pic, Sussanne, dressed in fancy winter wear, is giving us major Disney princess vibes. Caption? “Crack the shutters open wide…” And, the hashtags read, "Let the light in," and "life is what you make it."

Deanne Panday wrote, “So…so…pretty” along with a set of red heart eye emojis.

Rumours of Sussanne and Arslan being in a relationship have been coming for a long time. The latest post shared by Arslan, which shows him partying hard with Sussanne, sparks fresh rumours of a romance between them. The couple is seen spending quality time in each other's company. The ex-star's wife looked extremely gorgeous in black top which she paired with white bottom.

Amid his busy schedule, Arslan joined Sussanne and a few of his other friends for a dinner outing and he shared the photos on Instagram. It appeared the rumoured couple had a gala time together as they posed alongside each other. The group photo also features Ekta Kapoor, Sapna Pabbi and Ridhi Dogra, among others.

For the unversed, Arslan Goni is TV actor Aly Gonin's brother and done many shows. He was seen in ALTBalaji's web series titled 'Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu' besides 'Haq Se 2'. Arslan made his big-screen debut in Bollywood in the 2017 release 'Jia aur Jia' alongside Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha, after which he has now debuted in the world of OTT platforms.

Sussanne and Arslan are said to be dating each other for almost a year now. The rumoured couple is often seen vacationing and attending parties together. Moreover, Arslan has been in attendance at all house parties hosted by Sussanne lately.

Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. They had a fairytale wedding on December 20, 2000. However, the couple got separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. The duo is blessed with two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They continue to stay on cordial terms with each other and are raising the kids together.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor-singer Saba Azad. However, there is no confirmation to it.