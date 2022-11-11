Hrithik Roshan's production house buys commercial space with 8 car parking slots for Rs 33 crore

NEW DELHI: Actor Hrithik Roshan and actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's production house FilmKraft Productions has reportedly bought a commercial space in Mumbai. The office units come with eight car parking slots and are spread across an area of 10,000 sq ft in Marathon Futurex in Mumbai's Lower Parel area, according to data accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm. The data stated that Rakesh and Hrithik's production house FilmKraft Productions Pvt Ltd invested into four office apartments.

The father-son duo purchased the office space for whopping 33 crores. The agreement for sale was filed and around Rs 2 crore in stamp duty was paid on the transaction, said the report.

Earlier in 2020, the actor had reportedly purchased multiple sea-facing apartments in Mumbai, in a reported Rs 97.5 crore deal, with the intention of integrating them into one. As per Mumbai Mirror, while one apartment is a duplex penthouse, the other is a single-storey home. The report further mentioned that the apartment offers an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea, and is spread across a combined 38000 sq ft. There is a 6500 sq ft terrace, and the family will have access to 10 parking spots. Hrithik reportedly paid Rs 67.5 crore for the duplex, spread across 27534 sq ft, and Rs 30 crore for the 14th-floor apartment, spread across 11165 sq ft.

Hrithik frequently shared pictures on social media from his sea-facing house during the coronavirus lockdown. According to the report, the Roshans rented an apartment in Juhu in June 2020, and reportedly paid Rs 8.25 lakh per month. The sprawling house is spread across approximately 3,000 sq ft.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha', alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the film mostly received a positive response from fans and critics. Made on a budget of Rs 175 crore, the film minted Rs 135 crore at Box Office.

Hrithik will next be seen in the aerial action film 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023.