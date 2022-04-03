Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad has a flirtatious reaction on his latest bearded look for Vikram Vedha

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who has been working on his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', a dark action-thriler flick. The actor has been in the recent times spotted carrying a bearded look with his hair tied ack in a pony. The 'Bang Bang' actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of images sporting a bearded look with his hair tied back in a pony. As soon as he shared the photo, his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad reacted to his post and left a flirtatious comment.

In the post's caption, he wrote, "Channeling the inner Vedha. Adding to his rugged look, Hrithik could be seen posing in a black t-shirt paired with black cargo jeans and sunglasses. The actor looked dapper in an all-black avatar. He donned a black tee which he wore with stylish black pants.

His post was flooded with likes and comments from fans and friends from the industry. His rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad too left a comment which read, "Why hello (red heart emoji)".

Check out Saba's reaction:

For the unversed, Hrithik and Saba are rumoured to be going strong with each other. Moreover, the Roshans also are quite fond of her and are seen dropping adorable comment on her post. It all started when Hrithik and Saba were first papped together after a dinner outing at a plush restaurant in Mumbai. Soon after, Saba was seen spending time with Hrithik at his Mumbai bungalow.

Bollywood celebs including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dino Morea and Farah Khan, among others lauded Hrithik for his stunning looks. Several fans of the actor also shared their appreciation in the post`s comment section. One of them wrote, "Sweet look sir," while another one shared, "I am in love with Vedha's style."

The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha' and in the pictures that Hrithik shared, he looked similar to Vijay Sethupathi's character from the original movie.

The Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead, is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri. The original 'Vikram Vedha', also starred R Madhavan along with Sethupathi. The action-thriller had released in 2017 and performed well at the box office.

It featured Madhavan as a police inspector named Vikram while Vijay played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler. The upcoming remake will mark filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayathri's Hindi debut in both direction and writing. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.