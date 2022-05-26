Hrithik Roshan's sexy beard look from ‘Vikram Vedha’ avatar goes viral!

New Delhi: Desi Greek God Hrithik Roshan’s suited up image from last night’s celebration of Karan Johar’s 50th birthday has received a big thumbs up from fans. Apart from the drop dead gorgeous image what also piqued fans’ curiosity is that the superstar revealed how this would be his last post with the beard he had grown for Vikram Vedha.

Earlier this year the superstar revealed his look in the highly anticipated ‘Vikram Vedha’ and drove the internet into a frenzy. The superstar Hrithik Roshan brought sexy back with his full beard and dishevelled look, one that only he can pull off!

Taking to his social media, he shared "Last night. Also last post with beard."

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan’s look in ‘Vikram Vedha’ is very different from what he’s done in the past, and with this recent post the superstar hinted how the film is nearing completion as he bids adieu to his look that took the digital world by storm!