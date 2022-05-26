हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's sexy beard look from ‘Vikram Vedha’ avatar goes viral!

Earlier this year Hrithik Roshan revealed his look in the highly anticipated ‘Vikram Vedha’ and drove the internet into a frenzy. 

Hrithik Roshan&#039;s sexy beard look from ‘Vikram Vedha’ avatar goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Desi Greek God Hrithik Roshan’s suited up image from last night’s celebration of Karan Johar’s 50th birthday has received a big thumbs up from fans. Apart from the drop dead gorgeous image what also piqued fans’ curiosity is that the superstar revealed how this would be his last post with the beard he had grown for Vikram Vedha.

Earlier this year the superstar revealed his look in the highly anticipated ‘Vikram Vedha’ and drove the internet into a frenzy. The superstar Hrithik Roshan brought sexy back with his full beard and dishevelled look, one that only he can pull off!

Taking to his social media, he shared "Last night. Also last post with beard." 

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan’s look in ‘Vikram Vedha’ is very different from what he’s done in the past, and with this recent post the superstar hinted how the film is nearing completion as he bids adieu to his look that took the digital world by storm!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hrithik RoshanVikram VedhaHrithik Roshan new look
Next
Story

Salman Khan's swagger walk at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party leaves fans impressed!

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Flood destroyed everything in Assam, more than 5 lakh people affected