HUGH JACKMAN DIVORCE

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee End 27 Years Of Marriage

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Separation: The couple tied the knot in April 1996 and have two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18 together.

Last Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 08:54 AM IST|Source: ANI
Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee End 27 Years Of Marriage Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee are no longer together. The couple announced their separation by issuing a joint statement, exclusively shared with US-based news portal People.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," the statement read.


Their statement was signed, “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” and concluded, “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

The Aussie pair, who share two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, have been married for 27 years. They met on the sets of the Australian TV series 'Corelli' and soon fell in love with each other.

In April 1996, the two tied the knot and over the years became one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. Their last red carpet appearance was at the Met Gala on May 1, and in July, they attended the men’s finals at Wimbledon. 

 

