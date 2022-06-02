MUMBAI: Neena Gupta, who is currently seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video Series 'Panchayat', has hit back to trolls who criticised the veteran actress for wearing shorts when she met celebrated lyricist Gulzar last year to gift him a copy of her book 'Sach Kahun Toh'. Neena had met Gulzar at his residence last year to seek his blessings and had shared a video of her interaction with the legend on Instagram. She could be seen in a blue co-ord set with thigh-length shorts. Soon after she posted the video, trolls began commenting about her clothing.

As per a media report, the actress gave a befitting reply to trolls after the video surfaced on the internet again.

She said, "Aur main kuch baat un bewakoof ke bacche jo mujhe likhte hai ki shorts pehenkar Gulzar Sahab se milne gayi, unko batana chahungi ki meri Gulzar sahab se mulakaat aur dosti tabhi hui jab vo roz subha mujhe tennis khelne ke liye pick up karte the ghar se. To hum dono shorts me hi milte the roz. (I would like to educate some trolls who were targeting me for wearing shorts while meeting Gulzar Sahab: We became friends as he used to pick me up every morning to play tennis. So we were always in shorts when we met)."

Neena, who is known for standing her ground, minces no words when it comes to setting things right.

The actress is currently receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the recently released Prime Video web series 'Panchayat'.

Neena made her acting debut in 1982, with 'Saath Saath'. The film starred actors Farooque Shaikh and Deepti Naval in the lead roles. She later appeared in films such as, 'Mandi' (1983), 'Rihaee' (1988), 'Drishti' (1990) and 'Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda' (1992). She also did a few international films such as, 'The Deceivers' (1988), 'Mirza Ghalib' (1989), 'In Custody' (1993), and 'Cotton Mary' (1999).

Panchayat, the eight-episode series, which premiered in April 2020, was an instant hit on Prime Video and garnered overwhelming response leading to a second season. In the show, Neena plays the role of Manju Devi, the village head.

