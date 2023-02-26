Huma Qureshi Brutally Body-Shamed For Wearing Blue Shimmery Thigh-High Saree, Netizens Ask ‘Is She Pregnant?’- Watch

New Delhi: Huma Qureshi is an actress who is known for her amazing acting skills and bold choices. The actress has time and again delivered phenomenal performances and stunned her fans. Recently, Huma was papped at the event in which she opted for a blue thigh high shimmery saree and looked glam in that look.

However, she was brutally trolled and fat-shamed by netizens for her body weight and received flak in the comments section. “Is she pregnant??,” a user commented. “Pregnant Lag Raha,” another user wrote. “Pet kitna bahar h bilkul azeeb lg ra dress,” a third user wrote. “For a sec , I thought she is pregnant,” another user wrote.

However, there was also a section of fans who praised her confidence and look. “Not just her weight but the confidence she carries is just (fire and heart emoji),” a user wrote. “Guys please at least don't do body shaming. Gaining and losing part of everyone's life. Everyone became a gynaecologist and started guessing for her pregnancy,” another user wrote.

Watch the video here

Last year, Huma Qureshi worked on a film called ‘Double XL’ alongside Sonakshi Sinha which dealt with the issue of body-shaming. Speaking Earlier when ‘Double XL’ was about to release, Huma had said, "I got rejected due to weight and in a review of my film, someone wrote, `Huma adds too much weight to be a mainstream leading lady`." She shared that she resonates with every woman who has been let down by their looks, size, or colour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in thriller ‘Monica O My Darling’ in which she starred alongside Rajkummar Rao, Akansha Ranjan and Sikander Kher and received praises for her performance.