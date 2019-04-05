Huma Qureshi wraps up 'Leila'

Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi on Friday completed shooting for her upcoming web series 'Leila'.

After wrapping up her last schedule, Huma penned a hearfelt post on Instagram, saying she is "grateful for the opportunity to play such a beautiful character" in the show.

Based on a book by Prayaag Akbar, 'Leila' is set in the near future and follows the journey of Shalini (Huma), a mother in search of her daughter Leila whom she lost one summer.

The six-episode series is directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar, and produced by Priya Sreedharan and Wasim Khan.

She also expressed her love towards the show's cast and crew.

Thanking the team, she wrote: "With my two producers Priya Sreedharan and Wasim Khan who have given this project everything and for being the last ones standing (literally).. This has been a hard and long journey but I am grateful for the opportunity to play such a beautiful character.

"Thank you Deepa Mehta for unlocking me. Your direction, your kindness, your friendship, your faith has impacted my life more than you can imagine. Thank you Shanker Raman for being our rock and always giving me 'a safe place' and support in the hardest times."

Huma also thanked her co-star Siddharth "for being the talented cartoon that you are - a friend for life."

"Thank you to the whole team, my crew, my assistant directors, each and every department who all have worked so hard and still are working tirelessly behind the scenes," she added, along with a couple of photographs from the show' s shoot.

The trailer of 'Leila' will release soon, while the show itself will go live on Netflix on June 14.