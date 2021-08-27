Hustling his way to the top as a versatile professional across niches - Sourabh Sambrekar

When today people speak about people, especially youngsters paving their own path to success and creating an inspiring journey for themselves and others, they also do not miss mentioning their struggles, the hurdles they faced and also their resilience, which helped them kept at it and got them nearer their visions.

Understanding these journeys of successful young professionals from different industries is imperative as it will instil more hope and positivity in others, helping them become self-made success stories. When it comes to versatility, one name that has been making much buzz currently is Sourabh Sambrekar, who not only entered different industries but also made sure to attain excellence in each one of them.

"I always wanted to be my best version and do something that could challenge me as a person and a professional. However, my focus has always been on things that I have felt a close inclination toward. That is how I first got into modelling, which earned me great public recognition. This resulted in me earning a massive fan and follower base on social media platforms, where I kept connecting and engaging with people. However, since I knew I wanted to do many things in life, I also turned towards music and entered the cryptocurrency world," says the young Indian talent.

Constantly honing his skills in these niches, learning something new each day and expanding his knowledge in these industries helped him consistently move ahead on his path to success. In addition, this strong mental attitude and passion helped him become a verified personality on YouTube, Spotify, Google and JioSaavn. The world of trading looked challenging but rewarding as well if done right; that is why he entered it. Sourabh Sambrekar, who attained his Bachelor's degree from PTES College, knew in order to achieve greatness, one has to put greater efforts and hence, even in what seemed like a volatile industry, he jumped in it anyway showing interest in the bull market.

Today, Sourabh Sambrekar, as a social media influencer with over 300K followers on Instagram and over 40K followers on Facebook, as a musical artist and a trader, has proved his mettle to the world in ways more than one.

To find out more, follow him on Instagram @the_real_sourabh.

(Disclaimer: This is a Brand desk content)