HyunA confirmed to return from hiatus this January, confirms Gangnam star PSY

NEW DELHI: It's official! HyunA is all set to make a comeback anytime soon.

According to reports, the pop Korean star will be making her comeback this month, thus marking the end of her 1-year long hiatus. Gangnam-style singer PSY and his label P NATION released a statement on Instagram saying that the K-pop star would be returning this January.

Although the P NATION did not disclose much about her return, it is being speculated that she may finally be releasing her long-awaited single, which she had planned to release a few months back.

P Nation posted a photo in which PSY is throwing photos of HyunA in the air. The post is captioned as "Hyuna’s back #210128_6pmkst #pnation." PSY also shared the same photo and wrote, "#comeback of @hyunah_aa #happy2021 #210128_6pmkst #pnation."

The pop star also shared a screenshot of a chat with HyunA in Korean and wrote, "If you are excited, you shine, and if you shine, you are excited about @hyunah_aa's comeback. Exciting, sparkling, sparkling, exciting...)."

The singer is expected to make her much-anticipated return on January 28.

It is to be noted that HyunA had planned a comeback with her pre-release single 'Good Girl' in August last year, however she had to postpone her plans due to health reasons. Her agency had then released a statement on August 22 that the singer would be temporarily halting and postponing the release due to health concerns.