HyunA

HyunA confirmed to return from hiatus this January, confirms Gangnam star PSY

According to reports, the pop Korean star will be making her comeback this month, thus marking the end of her 1-year long hiatus.

HyunA confirmed to return from hiatus this January, confirms Gangnam star PSY
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: It's official! HyunA is all set to make a comeback anytime soon. 

According to reports, the pop Korean star will be making her comeback this month, thus marking the end of her 1-year long hiatus. Gangnam-style singer PSY and his label P NATION released a statement on Instagram saying that the K-pop star would be returning this January.  

Although the P NATION did not disclose much about her return, it is being speculated that she may finally be releasing her long-awaited single, which she had planned to release a few months back. 

P Nation posted a photo in which PSY is throwing photos of HyunA in the air. The post is captioned as "Hyuna’s back #210128_6pmkst #pnation." PSY also shared the same photo and wrote, "#comeback of @hyunah_aa #happy2021 #210128_6pmkst #pnation."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PSY (@42psy42)

The pop star also shared a screenshot of a chat with HyunA in Korean and wrote, "If you are excited, you shine, and if you shine, you are excited about @hyunah_aa's comeback. Exciting, sparkling, sparkling, exciting...)."

The singer is expected to make her much-anticipated return on January 28. 

It is to be noted that HyunA had planned a comeback with her pre-release single 'Good Girl' in August last year, however she had to postpone her plans due to health reasons. Her agency had then released a statement on August 22 that the singer would be temporarily halting and postponing the release due to health concerns. 

