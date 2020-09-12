हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dalip Tahil

I am glad those who have begun watching Hostages Season 2 have liked it: Dalip Tahil

Mumbai: Noted film, television and theatre actor Dalip Tahil has delivered an impactful performance in the much anticipated second season of the popular web series – Hostages. The drama series which released earlier this week on Disney+ Hotstar is being lauded by viewers for having maintained its tempo from where it had left off in the previous season. 

The series centres around an assassination attempt on the CM Kushwant Lal Handa played by Tahil who has packed a punch in his role as a kidnapped politician. Hostages 2 has some intense scenes with the lead – Dr Mira Anand played by Tisca Chopra operating on Tahil who is being coerced by Prithvi played by Ronit Roy, to murder the CM.

“TV and web-based content has witnessed a spike in viewership during the on-going lockdown. I feel that the release will definitely give the show a boost in terms of viewership as well as it will give viewers fresh content to watch,” says Dalip Tahil. 

“I am glad that those who have begun watching the second season have liked it and have also appreciated my part in it. We had shot the series much before the nation went into lockdown, and finally, it is been released. I am sure that those who haven’t watched it yet but plan to, won’t be disappointed,” says Dalip Tahil.

Apart from the primary cast of the first season, the second season has Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Kanwaljeet Singh, Shweta Basu Prasad and Shibani Dandekar in new, interesting roles.

 

