I am going to change your definition of what a quintessential Hindi female actor is all about: Bhumi Pednekar

New Delhi: B-Towner Bhumi Pednekar's interesting film choices have made her one of the most sought-after actresses around. She made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, battled her lover’s erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and played a sexually charged domestic help in Lust Stories.

"For many, it has always been about the outer physical beauty but gone are those days where people were concerned. My thing was that it doesn’t matter. I am going to change your definition of what a quintessential Hindi film female actor is all about. We are all in this profession – the idea is to perform all these different parts and be a part of these amazing stories that move people, bring about a change about what people think about themselves and that is exactly what I am going to do", Bhumi Pednekar said.

She added, "I am going to create a beauty standard of my own and that is exactly what I am trying to do. Through my cinema, I really want to bring about a change. I want people to love themselves, I want people to be more accepting of who they are, I want to entertain my audiences for sure and that is my number 1 priority and I want to leave them with a thought, a positive thought, a thought that will make their world a better place."

She also has featured in films such as Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and recently in Bala.