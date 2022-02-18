हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

I am pyaar kiya toh darna kya types, reveals Alia Bhatt on dating Ranbir Kapoor for years

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor put their dating speculations to rest after attending Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception together in 2018 as a couple.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi:  Bollywood's latest 'it' couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been going steady for over 4 years now and fans are keen to see them married. The actress is these days gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiwadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In her recent interview with Indian Express, Alia Bhatt spoke about dating Ranbir and said, "There is nothing to hide. There is a time in your life when you feel you shouldn’t speak about it--you’re too protective of it, or you are not sure, or you don’t want to talk about personal things in life. It is not like I am plastering my relationship on every wall in the city or the country, but there’s also nothing to hide. I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gangubai  (@aliaabhatt)

She further added, "Of course, I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship. At the moment, I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyaar kiya toh darna kya' types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it."

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir's put their dating speculations to rest after attending Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception together in 2018 as a couple.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gangubai  (@aliaabhatt)

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. 

 

