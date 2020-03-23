I am there in spirit: Priyanka Chopra joins Janata Curfew initiative from US, thanks coronavirus fighters by clapping from her balcony

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra may not be in India, but she very well supported the 14-hour long Janata Curfew on Sunday, suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Priyanka shared a video of herself taking part in the clapping initiative to thank all health professionals, police, defence forces and guards who are working day and night in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. She clapped from her balcony in Los Angeles and wrote, “People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all the first responders battling Covid-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I could not be India to join, I am there in spirit.”

Take a look:

People across India came out in large numbers to support the initiative to thank the coronavirus fighters by clapping, drumming utensils and ringing bells to boost their morale. Bollywood celebs too joined in.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas are under self-quarantine. They have shared a couple of videos to urge everyone to stay home and take care of themselves and their families during the pandemic. They are taking all the recommended precautions to combat the spread of the virus. “This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down. It feels like something out of a movie but it is not,” she said in a video posted earlier.

The 37-year-old actress also stressed on the importance of only relying on authentic information about the coronavirus.

Coronavirus, which first emerged in China's Wuhan city, has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.