'I am thrilled to show a completely new side of myself...,' says Sohum Shah about his new releases in 2023

New Delhi: Sohum Shah has been one actor who profoundly made his distinct mark in the industry. It's his sheer expertise to register his special presence in the frame whenever he appears. His characters are long living and have the charm of Sohum which precisely makes them one favorite element to pick from the film or a web series. This year, the audience saw him bringing back his much-loved character of Bheema Bharti in the second season of Maharani which was eagerly awaited by the audience.

Sohum took over the year with this one single performance. While he introduced the audience to a new and rejuvenated avatar of Bheema Bharti, it again proved how the actor can use his versatility to come up with different kinds of faces for a character. He not only got hailed by the audience but also received great critical acclamation from all across.

Moreover, ahead of this, while Sohum had an amazing 2022, he is all set to treat the audience with more of his amazing performances in 2023. While sharing his journey of 2022, Sohum said, "As much as I have enjoyed 2022 with Maharani 2’s release, I am equally excited for 2023. I have had one of the most wonderful years with Bheema being loved and appreciated by the audience. Now I am looking forward to Dahaad and Crazy. I am thrilled to show a completely new side of myself to the audience and my fingers are crossed for 2023. I am looking forward to the new year as this year audience will get to see a lot of me."

While the audience saw Sohum's power-packed performance this year, he is carrying a bunch of amazing ones to offer to his fans. With projects like Dahaad and Crazy. Moreover, along with his fans, Sohum is equally excited to introduce a different side of his persona as an actor in 2023.