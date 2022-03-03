I basically lost my virginity to Kirti Kulhari on-screen, says Shefali Shah on kissing an actress

New Delhi: Talented actress Shefali Shah was recently seen in Disney+Hotstar show Human along with an ensemble star cast including Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Indraneil Sengupta, Seema Biswas among others. In the show, for the very first time, Shefali did a kissing scene.

In her earlier interview with Pinkvilla.com, Kirti Kulhari had shared her reaction to kissing Shefali on-screen. She had talked about how she was nervous about kissing a woman and was worried if she would be turned on.

Now, the entertainment portal asked Shefali about the same. Reacting to it, she said, "I think she has a great sense of humour and she has really thought through this one. Yeah, I mean she’s really given it so much thought. When I read the scene, I knew it was important for the script. I know it’s a very big statement – not just for the script, but for everyone around. It’s about accepting gracefully, which we, a lot of people are still turning a blind eye to. And, the fact that I could in my small way, make that statement, and very confidently."

Shefali also reacted to whether she was reluctant on performing the scene or not. "Like you have heard what Kirti said, I basically lost my virginity to Kirti because I have never kissed (on-screen) before. I’d probably have those apprehensions earlier but you know, I don’t see it as being difficult because it’s a woman. Because at that time, Saira and Gauri are in love. So, it’s just that. That emotion is paramount. It doesn’t matter. I don’t have my lineage towards the same sex but it doesn’t mean I don’t respect it, I don’t dignify it. So, at that moment, it was a true emotion that these two women felt. It didn’t even cross my mind, honestly," she quipped.

Human web series streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14, 2022.