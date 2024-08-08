Advertisement
THANGALAAN

'I Became Their Mother': Parvathy Opens Up About Her Transformative Moment On The Set Of 'Thangalaan'

In a recent interview, Parvathy Thiruvothu revealed a profound insight into her transformative experience playing Gangamma in 'Thangalaan'. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'I Became Their Mother': Parvathy Opens Up About Her Transformative Moment On The Set Of 'Thangalaan' (Image: File Photo/ IMDb)

New Delhi: In a recent roundtable interview with the cast and crew of ‘Thangalaan’, actress Parvathy Thiruvothu shared a profound insight into her transformative experience portraying the role of Gangamma. During the second part of the interview, Parvathy described how she connected with her character on a personal level, reshaping her understanding of motherhood through her role despite not experiencing motherhood herself.

Parvathy Thiruvothu recounted, “I don’t think Gangamma became Gangamma when I got Thangalaan to play that role. I became their mother.” This moment marked a turning point in her portrayal, as she immersed herself in the maternal aspects of her character. 

She elaborated on the incident, “One day, I was with my character's youngest child. His actual mother had brought a feeding bottle for him, but he would cry when he saw her, so I would give him the milk.” This act of nurturing was a key moment that deepened her understanding of Gangamma's role. 

Parvathy continued, “Later, when Ranjith (director) and I were talking, he said, ‘This is Gangamma, his mother.’ After that, I never bothered him with any questions because I understood what I was playing—she is a mother.”

Reflecting on the experience, she concluded, “And I don't know what that means since I am not a mother and don’t have any idea what that is like, so that was quite an experience.” 

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

