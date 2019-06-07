close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Digangana Suryavanshi

I cannot take prompting: Digangana Suryavanshi

Working on the Telugu language romantic comedy film was "very new" for her.

I cannot take prompting: Digangana Suryavanshi
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Digangana Suryavanshi has made her debut in Telugu filmdom with T N Krishna's latest directorial "Hippi". While working on the film, she felt like she was starting from scratch because of the new language. But she never resorted to prompting as she doesn't like it.

The actress, who hails from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has featured in many TV shows like "Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera", "Bigg Boss" and "Qubool Hai". Last year, she made a double debut in Bollywood with "FryDay" and "Jalebi".

But working on the Telugu language romantic comedy film was "very new" for her.

"I felt like I was starting from scratch just because of the language. As an actor, I cannot connect with the role if I don't get my lines right. But I am not a prompting person. I cannot take prompting. I feel like I am doing my job half-heartedly," Digangana told IANS in a telephonic interview.

"Forget about satisfying the director or the audience, I probably wouldn't be able to even satisfy myself. It is a film where the guy (played by actor Kartikeya Gummakonda) and the girl are very equal. The dialogues are huge lines. 

"But not once I took to prompting or said 'let's do this in bits and pieces."

To understand her lines better, she attended a workshop that lasted for about five to six days.

"We did lines. I also sat down with my director. I can't say something and not mean it," she shared.

She said "Hippi" had come to her at the right time. 

"I was looking for something that was content-oriented. I am proud to introduce it to people. I learnt bike riding for this film and so many other things," said the "Rangeela Raja" actress.

Talking about the film's content, she shared: "It's a love story set in today's day and age. It's a take on live-in relationship as well, but it's not an out and out live-in relationship story. It's a process of two different people coming together."

 

Tags:
Digangana SuryavanshihippiTelugu moviesTN Krishna
Next
Story

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa recreate iconic 'DDLJ' scene

Must Watch

PT2M30S

5W1H: 4 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter