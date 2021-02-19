I can't be called a nepo-kid, dad never called anyone to get me a film: Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja

New Delhi: Popular actor Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja in her recent interview opened up on why she can never be called a nepo-kid (nepotism). She revealed that father and classic actor Govinda never really pushed her name to any filmmaker for getting her a movie.

In an interview with Times Of India, when asked whether dad Govinda ever helped her bag a film, Tina Ahuja replied, "Never; if that was the case, I would have signed 30-40 films already! That’s the one thing that dad has not done so far and I have never asked him to. The day I feel that I need something, he is always there, but I can never be called a nepo-kid; I have got all my movies on my merit. I got all the offers on my own; he never had to help me. But he was aware of what I was doing or not doing. He still gets a report of everything that I am doing, but that doesn’t mean that he will interfere in my work. Dad has never called up anyone to get me a movie, so I can't be called a nepo-kid."

Adding about whether her father plans to turn a producer for her, proud daughter Tina said, "That has never happened but I know that he would love to produce a film for me because he has expressed that to me a lot of times. He is always very supportive of my work. So let's see, maybe in the future, we might do that as well."

Tina Ahuja made her debut in 2015 release 'Second Hand Husband'. It was directed by Smeep Kang. It starred Punjabi heartthrob Gippy Grewal, Tina Ahuja, and Dharmendra.

She also featured in Gajendra Verma's popular music video titled 'Milo Na Tum'.