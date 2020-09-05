हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Teachers' day

‘I couldn't ask for a better teacher than my family', says Vaani Kapoor on Teachers' Day

In India, Guru Purnima is also dedicated to the reverence offered to the Guru and September 5 - the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan - the second president of India, is celebrated as Teachers' Day. 

‘I couldn&#039;t ask for a better teacher than my family&#039;, says Vaani Kapoor on Teachers&#039; Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of Teachers' Day (September 5), many Bollywood celebrities wished their fans on social media. Actress Vaani Kapoor shared that her entire family is her best teacher! 

The gorgeous star, who is currently in Scotland for Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bell-Bottom' shoot, credits her parents Shiv Kapoor, Dimpy Kapoor and sister Nupur Chopra for invaluable life lessons.

“My family wears multiple hats like second nature and have always supported and encouraged me to follow my dreams. They’ve guided me, steered me towards my goals remaining unflinching and uncompromising in our value system. I couldn't ask for a better teacher and I'm grateful to have them taught me the right lessons in life,” she said on Teachers’ Day.

On September 5 every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated in the country to pay reverence to the teachers, Gurus and mentors for nurturing young minds in different stages of life. 

Different countries celebrate Teachers' Day on different dates, depending upon their own cultural history. 

In India, Guru Purnima is also dedicated to the reverence offered to the Guru and September 5 - the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan - the second president of India, is celebrated as Teachers' Day. 

Here's wishing a very Happy Teachers' Day to all!

 

Tags:
Teachers' dayTeachers' Day 2020Vaani KapoorDr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Next
Story

Keep praying, it works, says Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti
  • 40,23,179Confirmed
  • 69,561Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Sep 05, 2020