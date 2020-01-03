'I don't clarify idiotic statements': Singer Anuradha Paudwal on Kerala woman's claims she is her daughter

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal on Friday hit back at claims made by a woman in Kerala that she is her daughter. Earlier today, a 45-year-old woman, identified as Karmala Modex, reportedly filed a petition before a family court in Thiruvananthapuram, claiming that the singer and her late husband Arun Paudwal are her biological parents. The woman, as reported by The New Indian Express and other websites, has alleged that she was handed over to another couple (her foster parents) in 1974 when she was just four-days-old as Paudwal wanted to concentrate on her singing career.

Responding to the claims made by Modex, Paudwal said that she doesn't want to get involved in the "idiotic statements" and that it's "below her dignity."

"I don't clarify idiotic statements. It's below my dignity. Thanks for your concern," the 67-year-old singer said.

Modex, meanwhile, has demanded a compensation Rs 50 crore from the Paudwals. She claimed that her identity was revealed by her foster father when he was on his death bed. She also alleged that she has previously tried to reach out to the singer but always failed.

Her spokesperson also reacted sharply to the reports and said that the woman who has made such claims appears to be a "psycho."

"She is a psycho. Anuradha Paudwal's daughter Kavita was born in 1974 so Karmala's claims are false. She has mentioned about Anuradha Paudwal's husband but she doesn't even know that he has already died. If she is actually her daughter, she should give Anuradha Paudwal money and not demand Rs 50 crore," the singer's spokesperson said.

Anuradha Paudwal has several hit songs to her playback credits. She married Arun Paudwal i 1969 and has two children - son Aditya and daughter Kavita. She is a Padma Shri recipient.