‘I feel Ya Saasha’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Pet Dog As She Misses Her

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is all set to appear in the Indian adaptation of `Citadel` and has been away from home for the upcoming project`s shoot, is missing her pet dog Saasha. Taking to Instagram stories, Samantha posted a cute picture of Sasha sleeping with 3-4 pillows on a couch. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "I feel ya Saasha ..one pillow is never enough. Major missing."

Being created by Raj and DK, `Citadel` also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK will also serve as executive producers, under their banner D2R Films. The series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon Studios, with AGBO`s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe. The international version of Citadel is created by the Russo Brothers and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Apart from this, she will be seen in the film `Shaakuntalam`. The film is scheduled to release on April 14. It was set to release on February 17 but due to unknown reasons, the film was postponed once again. The new release date will mark the film`s release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. Gunasekhar, who is also the co-producer of the film, wrote in the caption, "The Love that was forgotten... An unforgettable tale of Love that remains. Mark your calendars - #Shaakuntalam releasing in theatres worldwide on April 14." Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa`s work, is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the `apsara`-like Shakuntala. She will also be seen in an upcoming romantic film `Khusi` opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda.