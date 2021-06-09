हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushant Singh Rajput

I had never seen Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan with heavy eyes or on a trip, reveals 'Kedarnath' co-star Nitish Bharadwaj

I had never seen Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan with heavy eyes or on a trip, reveals &#039;Kedarnath&#039; co-star Nitish Bharadwaj

New Delhi: On June 14 this year marks the first death anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) and yet the curious case of his mysterious death remains unsolved. Recently, SSR's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet confessed smoking doobies with Sara Ali Khan. 

In an interview with Times of India, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's co-star in 'Kedarnath', veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj said he never really saw them high on sets. He said, "One day, Pooja Gor was telling me about the changing environment of the television industry, and eventually, the subject veered to drugs. To this, Sara told me that she had heard there was a drug problem in the film industry too. I vividly remember telling her to stay away from it because she had a very promising career ahead of her. She assured me that she had never touched drugs and won't ever do so."

"Sushant used to smoke a cigarette but he was very agile-minded. Someone who does drugs is not agile like him, neither do they talk so intelligently. At least, that's what I think. As a rule, I don’t smoke--I have never lit up either a tobacco or drug-filled cigarette. But I know that if you smoke such a cigarette, it has a distinct smell. I had never seen Sushant and Sara with heavy eyes or on a trip; they were so normal. Sushant was in a different zone; we would talk about cosmology and the science of planets and galaxies," he added. 

Opening up more on Sushant, Nitish said, "I never felt even once that he was not fine. Everything was normal. He told me, "Sir, aapko ghar aana padega, and I had told him, “Theek hai, main aa jaunga."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death left his family and fans in shock. The case is being probed by three premiere investigating agencies - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively from various angles. 

 

