हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irrfan Khan

I hate realising every day that you're gone, writes Irrfan Khan's son Babil in a heartfelt post!

Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year. The actor was still under treatment when he returned to acting with "Angrezi Medium", a follow-up to his 2017 hit, "Hindi Medium".

I hate realising every day that you&#039;re gone, writes Irrfan Khan&#039;s son Babil in a heartfelt post!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Babil Khan, elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has shared a throwback picture of his father on social media and said that he hates realising every day that he is gone.

Babil posted a picture from his childhood days on Instagram, where Irrfan is seen holding something in his hand and the father-duo son seemed intrigued looking at it.

"I slept for 14 hours and I didn't want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising everyday that you're gone. You didn't say anything, we just laughed. (He's playing the OG ‘bounce')," Babil wrote as the caption.

Irrfan passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year.

The actor was still under treatment when he returned to acting with "Angrezi Medium", a follow-up to his 2017 hit, "Hindi Medium".

Irrfan's final film, incidentally, has also been Bollywood's last release in the theatres for now, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a total lockdown of the nation.

In "Angrezi Medium", Irrfan played a smalltown father willing to go to any extent to fulfil his daughter's dream of foreign education, so much so that he lands in a hilarious mess.

 

Tags:
Irrfan KhanBabilIrrfan Khan's sonIrrfan
Next
Story

Heartbroken to hear about SP Balasubrahmanyam's death, Salman Khan says 'you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music'
  • 58,18,570Confirmed
  • 92,290Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M16S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Sep 25, 2020