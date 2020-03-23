'I have completely recovered', says Olga Kurylenko after testing positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: James Bond actor Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she is now completely recovered after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Ukrainian-born model broke the news to her followers through an Instagram post on Sunday, where she gave a breakdown of her illness before stating she was now free of the virus. The post featured a picture of her cradling her son in front of a fireplace while wearing a mask.

"I have completely recovered To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week, I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day!" Olga said.

Olga mentioned how she`s now using her time to spend quality time with her boy."I`m fine! And now I`m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son," Kurylenko concluded.

On March 16, the `Quantum of Solace` star joined a growing list of international celebrities who`ve been diagnosed with COVID-19.