I have no intention of getting married anytime soon: Fatima Sana Shaikh on her wedding plans

New Delhi: Talented actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for the release of her upcoming venture 'Ludo' and 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. She recently opened up on her wedding plans and why she doesn't intend to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

In an interview with Times Of India, Fatima Sana Shaikh said, "Mere best friend ki shaadi ho rahi hai, utna hi mera view hai about weddings, to attend them. I have no intention of getting married nor do I have no intention of you seeing me walking down the aisle with someone anytime soon."

Talking about her co-star Diljit Dosanjh from 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari', Fatima said, "I think everybody already knows how funny he is and what a great personality he has and how humble and sweet he is. He is a very simple person and so excited about everything in life. So I had a great time working with him, it was very easy. He is so talented, I was literally in awe, because I saw him sitting in the van making music, cut to him coming back to the sets and writing dialogues that he thought were funny. He used to write his dialogues in Punjab and someone would translate, because he thinks in Punjabi. Unki comic timing mashallah hai."

After featuring in several movies as a child artiste, Fatima made a stunning debut in Aamir Khan's sports drama 'Dangal' in which she played Geeta Phogat's character.