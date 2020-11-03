हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fatima Sana Shaikh

I have no intention of getting married anytime soon: Fatima Sana Shaikh on her wedding plans

After featuring in several movies as a child artiste, Fatima made a stunning debut in Aamir Khan's sports drama 'Dangal' in which she played Geeta Phogat's character.

I have no intention of getting married anytime soon: Fatima Sana Shaikh on her wedding plans

New Delhi: Talented actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for the release of her upcoming venture 'Ludo' and 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. She recently opened up on her wedding plans and why she doesn't intend to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

In an interview with Times Of India, Fatima Sana Shaikh said, "Mere best friend ki shaadi ho rahi hai, utna hi mera view hai about weddings, to attend them. I have no intention of getting married nor do I have no intention of you seeing me walking down the aisle with someone anytime soon."

Talking about her co-star Diljit Dosanjh from 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari', Fatima said, "I think everybody already knows how funny he is and what a great personality he has and how humble and sweet he is. He is a very simple person and so excited about everything in life. So I had a great time working with him, it was very easy. He is so talented, I was literally in awe, because I saw him sitting in the van making music, cut to him coming back to the sets and writing dialogues that he thought were funny. He used to write his dialogues in Punjab and someone would translate, because he thinks in Punjabi. Unki comic timing mashallah hai."

After featuring in several movies as a child artiste, Fatima made a stunning debut in Aamir Khan's sports drama 'Dangal' in which she played Geeta Phogat's character.

 

Tags:
Fatima Sana ShaikhFatima Sana Shaikh weddingludoSuraj Pe Mangal Bhari
Next
Story

Kashmera Shah burns up the internet with sultry pic in black monokini, hubby Krushna Abhishek can't stop crushing over her!
  • 82,67,623Confirmed
  • 1,23,097Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M55S

Austrian minister claims, "ISIS role in Vienna attack, attacker is ISIS terrorist"