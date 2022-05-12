I love KL Rahul, want Athiya and him to take wedding decision: Suniel Shetty

MUMBAI: Actor Suniel Shetty says his actor daughter Athiya and her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul have his 'blessings' but it's up to them when they want to tie the knot.

Though the couple has never officially confirmed that they're dating, there were reports that the duo is set to get married later this year.

During an event late Wednesday evening, Suniel Shetty said he 'loves' Rahul but refrained from confirming or denying the wedding rumours.

"She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there," the actor told reporters.

He was speaking at an event of the Meraki real estate brand.

It is no secret that Athiya and KL Rahul are a thing and have been dating for the last couple of years. In fact, Athiya reportedly also travels with the cricketer on his international cricket tours. While none of them have so far acknowledged their relationship in pulic, buzz is strong that the lovebirds are planning to get hitched anytime soon.

Both, Athiya and Rahul, 30, regularly share their pictures on social media and are often also spotted together. In fact, at the special film screening of her brother Ahaan Shetty's film 'Tadap', Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul had made joint public appearance, as a couple and posed together on the red carpet for photographers.

Athiya made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 with 'Hero', and has done films like 'Mubarakan', 'Nawabzaade' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

