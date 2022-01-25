‘I love Priyanka-Nick', says Taslima Nasreen after slamming ‘readymade babies’ through surrogacy

New Delhi: Author Taslima Nasreen has clarified that her comment targeting surrogacy as ‘exploitation of poor women by rich’ and a ‘selfish narcissistic’ practice to get ‘readymade babies’ was not targeted at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have recently welcomed their first child together via surrogacy.

“My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple,” tweeted Taslima Nasreen.

Retweeting an old tweet by her in which she called Priyanka and Nick a beautiful couple, Taslima wrote, “Some people are gone crazy to show I am Priyanka's enemy. But I always admire her. Prostitution, rape, surrogacy, domestic violence, male domination, patriarchy are the issues i often talk about. Here is one of old tweets on Priyanka.”

Some people are gone crazy to show I am Priyanka's enemy. But I always admire her. Prostitution, rape, surrogacy, domestic violence, male domination, patriarchy are the issues i often talk about. Here is one of old tweets on Priyanka. https://t.co/Q8IMwY7Vv0

She had earlier posted a series of tweets speaking against the practice of surrogacy, just a day after the couple announced the arrival of their baby. This led many to think of it as an indirect dig at them.

“How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies,” tweeted Taslima Nasreen.

In another tweet, she called it exploitation of poor women and wrote, “Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits---it is just a selfish narcissistic ego”.

Taslima, who was criticised for her comments on surrogacy, defending herself tweeted, “Ppl are abusing me for my comments on surrogacy.They claim it's my stone-age idea to not rent wombs for making babies.I suggest to adopt homeless children&to not exploit/invade poor women's body. Actually its a stone-age idea by any means to reproduce babies for following traits.”

Saying women who rent their wombs for surrogacy, do it out of financial strain, the author claimed, “When women are forced to sell or rent out their vagina and uterus for being invaded, it is because of poverty, or for being financially dependent on others, it is of course NOT a 'choice'. If it was a 'choice',rich & independent women would have this 'choice', but they don't.”

Priyanka and Nick, who got married in 2018, took to their social media accounts to share the news of the arrival of their first born on January 21. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they wrote.

It is reported that the couple has welcomed a baby girl and she was born 12 weeks early.