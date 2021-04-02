I’m not a wife-beater but victim here, claims Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli

New Delhi: TV actress Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has broken his silence over allegations of domestic violence made against him.

Rejecting the charges, Kohli claimed that it was actually the other way round, that is was Tiwari who beat her using a stick.

He did admit that he slapped her but asserted that it was just the one time that such a thing had happened.

“I have never beaten Shweta apart from that slap which Palak herself has mentioned in that open letter. And I had already apologised for that slap to both of them,” Kohli said in an exclusive interview to SpotboyE.

He alleged that the whole thing was just a “confusion created by Shweta to prove that I subjected her to domestic violence which is not true.” He said he has never been a wife-beater as has been alleged.

Kohli said that his relationship with Tiwari took a bad turn after Palak, Shweta's daughter from a previous marriage, asked him to leave the house. Things just got worse after that, he added.

Kohli further said that he hasn't seen his son, Reyansh, since October 2020 as Tiwari doesn’t let him.

“In 2017, when we had a fight and she separated me from my child for three months, I tried to meet my child. And I have also shared a photo on my Instagram where you can see that black mark below my eyes. Shweta also has CCTV footage of that incident as she had written a letter to the society asking for it as evidence for that fight,” Kohli elaborated.

“She has hit me and when she did that to me nobody came to know as I didn't go to the media and said anything or ran away from my child which she has been doing. From 2017, I have been suffering because of all this but I never spoke about it. You hit me, used your daughter to put a wrong allegation on me who was brought up by this very man, created a wrong image in front of the world,” he added.

Earlier this month, Tiwari sent out a powerful message on International Women's Day for her daughter Palak. The actress urged her daughter and other women to speak out against any form of violence.

“They still criticise me for taking a step against domestic violence. But whatever I did, made my daughter sensible, intelligent and strong. I want to tell my daughter, I am always with you at every step, but you need to fight your own battles,” Shweta said, addressing her daughter.